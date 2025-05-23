Partner- und Empfehlungsprogramme 2.0
Wie Prozessfaktor Ihr Vertriebspotenzial maximiert (FOTO)
Königsee (ots) - Empfehlungen sind der kürzeste Weg zum Kunden - doch ohne klare
Prozesse bleiben sie oft ungenutzt. Benjamin Oestreich unterstützt seit über 20
Jahren Agenturen und Dienstleister bei der Optimierung interner Abläufe - heute
mit der Prozessfaktor GmbH, die er aus dieser langjährigen Erfahrung heraus
gegründet hat. Wie genau Partner- und Empfehlungsprogramme durch diese
Optimierung endlich nachhaltige Ergebnisse bringen können, erfahren Sie hier.
Viele Agenturen und Dienstleister erkennen das Potenzial von Empfehlungen - sei
es durch Partner oder zufriedene Kunden. Doch trotz anfänglicher Euphorie
scheitern Partnerprogramme häufig im Alltag. Der Grund: Sie sind zu kompliziert,
gehen im Tagesgeschäft unter oder können schlichtweg nicht automatisiert
funktionieren. Auf diese Weise bleiben viele wertvolle Leads letztendlich
ungenutzt, potenzielle Partner sind frustriert, Vertriebsteams überlastet.
"Empfehlungen sind die beste Werbung - aber nur, wenn man sie strukturiert
erfasst, nachvollzieht und belohnt", warnt Benjamin Oestreich, Geschäftsführer
der Prozessfaktor GmbH. "Ohne automatisierte Prozesse bleibt
Empfehlungsmarketing meist ein loses Versprechen."
"Wir sehen bei fast jedem neuen Kunden dieselben Stolperfallen: kein Tracking,
keine Automatisierung, keine Zuständigkeiten. Und genau da setzen wir an",
erklärt Benjamin Oestreich weiter. Seit dem Jahr 2000 unterstützt das
Unternehmen Agenturen und Dienstleister dabei, interne Prozesse so zu gestalten,
dass sie Wachstum ermöglichen - statt es auszubremsen. Das Besondere: Statt
standardisierter Softwarelösungen entwickelt die Prozessfaktor GmbH
maßgeschneiderte, toolunabhängige Prozessarchitekturen, die sich nahtlos in
bestehende Systeme integrieren - für spürbare Entlastung im Alltag. Die Basis
ist eine fundierte Analyse des gesamten Kundenzyklus - von der ersten
Kontaktaufnahme bis zur erfolgreichen Weiterempfehlung - mit einem klaren Ziel:
maximale Effizienz, messbarer Erfolg und nachhaltig skalierbares Wachstum.
Skalierbarer Vertrieb ohne Chaos - die Prozessfaktor GmbH zeigt, wie's geht
"Effizienz ist kein Zufallsprodukt - sondern das Ergebnis gezielter
Prozessarchitektur", betont Benjamin Oestreich. Und genau hier setzt er mit der
Prozessfaktor GmbH an: Mit intelligenten Automatisierungslösungen hilft das
Unternehmen Agenturen, Dienstleistern und Beratern dabei, ihre Vertriebsprozesse
systematisch zu verschlanken und gleichzeitig skalierbar zu machen. Das Ziel:
mehr Abschlüsse, geringerer Aufwand, zufriedenere Kunden und Partner. Im Fokus
stehen automatisierte Sales-Prozesse, strukturierte Kunden-Onboarding-Systeme
sowie transparente Partnerprogramm-Workflows. Diese Lösungen sorgen dafür, dass
"Effizienz ist kein Zufallsprodukt - sondern das Ergebnis gezielter
Prozessarchitektur", betont Benjamin Oestreich. Und genau hier setzt er mit der
Prozessfaktor GmbH an: Mit intelligenten Automatisierungslösungen hilft das
Unternehmen Agenturen, Dienstleistern und Beratern dabei, ihre Vertriebsprozesse
systematisch zu verschlanken und gleichzeitig skalierbar zu machen. Das Ziel:
mehr Abschlüsse, geringerer Aufwand, zufriedenere Kunden und Partner. Im Fokus
stehen automatisierte Sales-Prozesse, strukturierte Kunden-Onboarding-Systeme
sowie transparente Partnerprogramm-Workflows. Diese Lösungen sorgen dafür, dass
NOrdendFelix schrieb 08.05.25, 22:19
Nein, so einfach ist das nicht. LOL . . . What are the basic arguments of Apple in the Epic case? . . . OK, wir haben das ja schon vor Jahren gemacht, ich dachte mir, zur Auffrischung, wie Apple, so von Anfang an argumentiert hat, mach ich das mit copilot zusammen :-), what are the basic arguments of Apple in the Epic case?:mitdiskutieren »
In the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, Apple presented several key arguments:
1. Control Over the App Store: Apple argued that its control over the App Store is essential for maintaining the security and quality of the iOS ecosystem. They emphasized that this control helps protect users from malicious software and ensures a consistent user experience.
2. Investment in the Ecosystem: Apple highlighted its significant investments in the iOS ecosystem, which benefit all developers. They argued that the fees they charge (30% commission on in-app purchases) are necessary to support these investments and maintain the platform.
3. Contractual Obligations: Apple contended that Epic Games knowingly violated the terms of their contract by implementing their own payment system within the Fortnite app. This breach of contract justified Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store.
4. Market Competition: Apple argued that the App Store operates in a competitive market, with alternatives available to developers and consumers, such as Android and other gaming platforms. They claimed that their practices do not constitute monopolistic behavior.
These arguments were central to Apple's defense in the case against Epic Games.
Is there a specific aspect of the case you're particularly interested in? :-)
Also das ist die Argumentation von Apple von Anfang an, absolut stichhaltig, wie ich finde und wir waren seinerzeit von Anfang an bei Apple im Epic case, klar!
Apple dann jetzt die Tage, Update: In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the following: "We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court's order and we will appeal."
Die Berufung hat Apple inzwischen eingelegt: Apple files appeal against ruling in favour of Epic Games over third-party app payments.—The ruling means Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make payments outside its ecosystem.
Apple has filed an appeal against the recent US ruling in favour of Epic Games over third-party payment methods for apps on iOS.
As reported by The Verge (document here), Apple filed the appeal to the Northern District of California Court on May 5, 2025.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/25929985-apple-notic…
Last week's ruling prevents Apple from collecting fees on purchases made outside its App Store in the US. In addition, Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make purchases outside its ecosystem (pointing them towards making web transactions, for example).
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/apple-appeals-against-ruling-i…
"Apple's goal: to dissuade customer usage of alternative purchase opportunities and maintain its anticompetitive revenue stream," read the ruling. "In the end, Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this Court's Injunction."
The ruling also referred Apple and vice president of finance Alex Roman to the local US attorney for possible investigation around criminal contempt. The judge said that Roman "outright lied under oath".
Apple told The Verge last week that it planned on appealing.
The company has already changed its App Review Guidelines in the US in accordance with the ruling, permitting developers to encourage users to make payments outside of in-app purchases.
Dann gestern Abend die news von Reuters:
Apple asks US appeals court to pause ruling in Epic Games case
Reuters
Stock Markets
Published 05/07/2025, 08:49 PM
Updated 05/07/2025, 08:50 PM
(Reuters) -Apple has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily pause key provisions in a U.S. judge’s ruling that ordered the tech company to immediately open its lucrative App Store to more competition.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) told the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing on Wednesday that it will be irreparably harmed if the April 30 order is not put on hold while the iPhone maker’s legal challenge is pending.
Apple is fighting a ruling that found the company in contempt of an earlier order in a 2020 antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games, maker of the online video game Fortnite.
In its filing, Apple said the new ruling blocks the company from "exercising control over core aspects of its business operations."
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to end several practices that she said were designed to circumvent the injunction. Apple’s filing focused on two of them, including the court’s ban on a new 27% fee Apple imposed on app developers when its customers complete an app purchase outside the App Store.
Apple in its filing said a federal court can’t "force Apple to permanently give away free access to its products and services."
Apple is also challenging part of the judge’s order that bars the company from restricting where developers place links to make purchases outside of an app.
Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/apple-asks-…
In the underlying lawsuit, Epic Games sued Apple to loosen its control over transactions in applications that use its iOS operating system and how apps are distributed to consumers.
The Cupertino, California-based company willfully failed to comply with a 2021 injunction in the case designed to allow developers to more easily steer consumers to potentially cheaper non-Apple payment options, Gonzalez Rogers said in her decision.
"Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this court’s injunction,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.
Gonzalez Rogers said Apple had misled the court about its efforts to comply with her injunction and referred the company and one of its executives to federal prosecutors for a possible criminal contempt investigation.
Soweit erst mal. Rsp. hier nochmal die news von Reuters vom 30. April, US judge rules Apple violated order to reform App Store, hervorragende Zusammenfassung mit Querverweisen und auch akustisch abrufbar mit einem unterlegten video :-)
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulat…
Eventuell auch noch ein weiteres Ergebnis zusammen mit Copilot :-), habe ich dann später auf dem mac gemacht, vorher mit Copilot auf dem iPhone.
Trotz Zölle. Trotz Trump. TROTZ ALLEM – ich bleibe BULLISH, Freunde der Nacht! ;-)mitdiskutieren »
Märkte lieben keine Unsicherheit? Geschenkt.
Trump redet von Zöllen? Kennen wir schon.
Volatilität steigt? Perfekt für Einstiegschancen.
Die Börse preist viel ein – aber nicht den Mut, jetzt antizyklisch Position zu beziehen.
Ich sehe: Wachstum, Tech-Stärke und geldpolitische Rückendeckung.
Und genau deshalb heißt es für mich: Buy the fear – ride the breakout!
NOrdendFelix schrieb 03.05.25, 01:14
Interessant auch erneut Dan Ives von Wedbush: Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives raised his price target on Apple Inc. by 8% from $250 to $270, citing “incremental confidence” in the company’s India supply chain strategy amid ongoing tariff concerns.mitdiskutieren »
What Happened: “This has been a core Street fear over the last month,” Ives wrote Thursday on X, noting that Apple’s manufacturing shift could “take the worst case scenario off the table for iPhone tariffs.” He also highlighted “improving” demand in China, a crucial market for the tech giant.
Dazu kann man sagen, die Umsätze von Apple gingen diesmal in China zwar erneut zurück, so um 2 Prozent, im vorhergehenden Quartal waren das allerdings 11 Prozent und Tim erwähnte im call, dass die Umsätze währungsbereinigt gar genauso hoch waren wie im Vorjahr.
Ives war diesesmal im call nicht in der Fragerunde dabei:-)
During Apple’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call Thursday, CEO Tim Cook revealed the company expects a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to existing tariffs. Cook emphasized Apple’s strategic pivot to diversify manufacturing bases.
“For the June quarter, we expect the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said. He added that Vietnam will now produce nearly all iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods sold in the U.S.
Why It Matters: The manufacturing shift comes as Apple navigates potential tariff increases on Chinese imports. Cook explained that Apple’s current tariff exposure primarily relates to the February IEEPA-related tariff at 20%, affecting U.S. imports of Chinese-origin products.
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/equities/25/05/45157565/dan…
Previous analysis from Ives had warned that iPhones manufactured in the U.S. could cost as much as $3,500 if significant tariffs were implemented on Chinese imports.
OK, erst mal paar aktuelle Aspekte. Have a great weekend folks, cheers
