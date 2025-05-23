    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    UBS belässt Apple auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 210 Dollar

    • UBS belässt Apple auf "Neutral" mit Kursziel 210 USD.
    • Trumps Zolldrohungen bringen Unsicherheit in den Markt.
    • Margen könnten unter Druck geraten, Bewertung betroffen.
    ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones würde das Konzernergebnis je Aktie mit Blick auf seine schon vorherigen Zollannahmen nur wenig belasten, schrieb David Vogt am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Trumps Aussagen brächten allerdings einige Unsicherheit in den Markt. Die Margen könnten unter Druck geraten und damit auch die Bewertung./rob/gl/la

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.05.2025 / 12:47 / GMT

    ISIN:US0378331005WKN:865985

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,80 % und einem Kurs von 173,5 auf Tradegate (23. Mai 2025, 16:39 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -5,77 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -1,14 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,58 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 215,50USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 170,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -1,76 %/+46,21 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Neutral
    Analyst: UBS
    Kursziel: 210 US-Dollar

    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener Wert
