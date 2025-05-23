    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Neue Eskalation

    Trump droht EU mit Zöllen von 50 Prozent

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Trump droht EU mit 50% Strafzöllen ab 1. Juni.
    • Zölle als Druckmittel in festgefahrenen Verhandlungen.
    • EU bietet Zollaufhebung, Trump bleibt unentschlossen.
    WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Neue Eskalation - Trump droht EU mit Zöllen von 50 Prozent
    (Wiederholung: Fehler im letzten Abs., 2. Satz korrigiert: "Er habe Apple-Chef Tim Cook schon vor langer Zeit darüber informiert, dass er erwarte, dass das Unternehmen iPhones, die in den USA verkauft würden, in den USA hergestellt und gebaut würden..." - "das Unternehmen" gestrichen.)

    WASHINGTON/BRÜSSEL (dpa-AFX) - Im Handelsstreit mit der Europäischen Union setzt US-Präsident Donald Trump auf maximale Konfrontation und droht mit Strafzöllen in Höhe von 50 Prozent. Er "empfehle", dass die Abgabe für Waren aus der EU am 1. Juni in Kraft trete, schrieb der Republikaner auf seinem Online-Sprachrohr Truth Social. Ausgenommen seien Produkte, die in den USA hergestellt würden, fügte er hinzu. Der US-Präsident begründete den drastischen Schritt mit festgefahrenen Verhandlungen. Von der EU gab es zunächst keine offizielle Reaktion auf die Ankündigung aus Washington. Der Dax sackte auf den tiefsten Stand seit zwei Wochen ab.

    Ist Trumps Drohung nur Verhandlungstaktik?

    Ob die von Trump angedrohten Strafzölle in Höhe von 50 Prozent ab Juni wirklich in Kraft treten, ist unklar. Trump hat in der Vergangenheit regelmäßig hohe Zöllen angekündigt - und im Anschluss eine Kehrtwende vollzogen. Häufig dienen Trumps Zolldrohungen als Druckmittel, um in Verhandlungen Zugeständnisse zu erzwingen. Gerade erst haben die USA mit Großbritannien einen Handelspakt geschlossen, um hohe Zölle abzuwenden. Auch mit China hat die US-Regierung eine Senkung der gegenseitigen Zölle ausgehandelt.

    Am späten Freitagnachmittag sollte es ein Telefonat zwischen dem US-Handelsbeauftragten Jamieson Greer und EU-Handelskommissar Maros Sefcovic geben. Wie eine Sprecherin der Europäischen Kommission mitteilte, war das Gespräch allerdings bereits vor der neuen Nachricht von Trump geplant. Demnach stellt sich die Frage, ob der US-Präsident mit der Drohung womöglich nur Druck machen will. Beide Seiten hatten nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in den vergangenen Tagen Positionspapiere ausgetauscht. Bei dem Gespräch zwischen Greer und Sefcovic sollte es nun um mögliche nächste Schritte gehen.

    Trump vollzog bereits vor einigen Wochen Kehrtwende

    Trump hatte Anfang April mit der Ankündigung neuer Zölle auf Importe aus aller Welt Handelspartnern den Kampf angesagt. Nach großen Turbulenzen an den Aktien- und Finanzmärkten entschied er aber überraschend, vielen Staaten 90 Tage lang eine Pause von bestimmten Zöllen zu gewähren. Dieses Zeitfenster soll für Verhandlungen genutzt werden. Die EU hatte damals ebenfalls angekündigt, geplante Gegenzölle auf US-Produkte vorerst für 90 Tage auszusetzen. Dieses Zeitfenster soll für Verhandlungen genutzt werden. Als Frist galt bisher der Monat Juli.

    Die US-Regierung erhebt allerdings weiter einen pauschalen Zollsatz von 10 Prozent auf nahezu alle Einfuhren, einschließlich solcher aus der EU. Hinzu kommen branchenspezifische Zölle - etwa auf Autos sowie Stahl und Aluminium.

    EU setzt auf Abkommen als Lösung im Streit

    Um den aktuellen Handelsstreit zu entschärfen, hat die EU den USA bereits eine Vereinbarung zur gegenseitigen Aufhebung aller Zölle auf Industriegüter angeboten. Die Trump-Regierung ist darauf bislang aber nicht eingegangen. Neben Zolldeals gelten neue Abkommen als Option. Nach Einschätzung der EU-Kommission könnten die EU und Trump etwa einen neuen Deal zum Ausbau amerikanischer Exporte von Flüssiggas (LNG) schließen. Zudem wäre es möglich, mehr Militärtechnik und Agrargüter zu importieren, um das US-Handelsdefizit mit der EU abzubauen.

    Die EU sieht Trumps Zölle als nicht gerechtfertigt und unvereinbar mit den Regeln der Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) an. Sie betont, dass sie entschiedene Maßnahmen gegen US-Zölle einführen wird, sollten die Verhandlungen scheitern. Dazu sollen unter anderem Gegenzölle gehören.

    Ministerin Reiche: "Brauchen mehr Handel, nicht weniger"

    In Deutschland hofft man weiter auf eine Verhandlungslösung. "Zollkonflikte kennen keine Sieger. Wir müssen alles dafür tun, dass die Europäische Kommission mit den USA zu einer Verhandlungslösung kommt. Zölle schaden den USA und der EU gleichermaßen", teilte Wirtschaftsministerin Katherina Reiche (CDU) mit. "Wir brauchen mehr Handel, nicht weniger."

    Trump hatte sich zuletzt eigentlich optimistisch gezeigt, mit den Europäern eine Lösung zu finden. Umso überraschender ist daher seine 50-Prozent-Zolldrohung. Die Europäische Union sei in erster Linie zu dem Zweck gegründet worden, die USA im Bereich des Handels zu übervorteilen, monierte Trump nun auf Truth Social. Er kritisierte "mächtige Handelsschranken, Mehrwertsteuern, lächerliche Unternehmensstrafen, nicht-monetäre Handelshemmnisse, Währungsmanipulationen, unfaire und ungerechtfertigten Klagen gegen amerikanische Unternehmen und vieles mehr".

    Zölle sind auch für Trump riskantes Spiel

    Regelmäßig wirft er den Europäern vor, die USA "abzuzocken" und will mit höheren Zöllen auf Einfuhren in die Vereinigten Staaten mehr Gleichgewicht im Welthandel erzwingen. Ob diese Strategie aufgeht, ist offen. Auch innenpolitisch sind die Zölle riskant für den Republikaner, denn sie könnten die Preise in die Höhe treiben. Ein Importzoll funktioniert ähnlich wie eine Steuer. Die Abgabe muss vom importierenden Unternehmen an den Staat gezahlt werden - in diesem Fall also von Firmen in den USA. Es gilt als wahrscheinlich, dass die importierenden Unternehmen die höheren Kosten an die Verbraucher weitergeben.

    Kurz vor seiner Drohung gegen die EU setzte der US-Präsident auch einen Beitrag ab, der sich an Apple richtete - auch hier ging es um Zölle. Er habe Apple-Chef Tim Cook schon vor langer Zeit darüber informiert, dass er erwarte, dass iPhones, die in den USA verkauft würden, in den USA hergestellt und gebaut würden, "nicht in Indien oder sonst wo", schrieb Trump. "Wenn das nicht der Fall ist, muss Apple einen Zoll von mindestens 25 Prozent an die USA zahlen."/nau/DP/men

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
