    Trump

    Neue iPhone-Zölle sollen auch für andere Hersteller gelten

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Trump droht mit 25% Zöllen auf iPhones und Smartphones.
    • Zölle gelten auch für Samsung und andere Hersteller.
    • Apple soll Produktion nach Indien verlagern, um Zölle zu vermeiden.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Die von US-Präsident Donald Trump neu angedrohten Importzölle in Höhe von 25 Prozent für iPhones würden auch für Smartphones anderer Hersteller gelten. "Es wäre auch Samsung , und jeder, der das Produkt herstellt, sonst wäre es nicht fair", sagte Trump im Weißen Haus vor Journalisten. Die neue Abgabe auf die Einfuhr von Smartphones solle voraussichtlich ab Ende Juni eingeführt werden.

    "Wenn sie ihre Fabrik hier bauen, dann gibt es keine Zölle", sagte er mit Blick auf Apples Produktionsstandorte. Der iPhone-Hersteller will für den US-Markt verstärkt in Indien produzieren - auch, um höhere Zölle auf in China hergestellte Produkte zu vermeiden. China ist bislang der wichtigste Produktionsstandort des Unternehmens.

    Trump betonte, es sei Apple freigestellt, mehr Produktion nach Indien zu verlagern, aber dann könne man nicht ohne Zölle in die USA verkaufen. "So ist das", sagte er.

    Aus der Trump-Regierung kommen schon seit einiger Zeit Forderungen, Apple solle das iPhone - das wichtigste Produkt des Konzerns - auch in den USA bauen. Experten halten dagegen, dass ein solches Vorhaben gewaltige Investitionen erfordern und die Smartphones drastisch verteuern würde.

    Ob und wann die von Trump angedrohten neuen Strafzölle wirklich in Kraft treten werden, ist unklar. Trump hat in der Vergangenheit bereits hohe Zölle angekündigt - und im Anschluss eine Kehrtwende vollzogen. Häufig dienen die Zolldrohungen als Druckmittel, um in Verhandlungen Zugeständnisse zu erzwingen./nau/jbz/DP/he

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -3,60 % und einem Kurs von 172,1 auf Tradegate (23. Mai 2025, 20:59 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -5,77 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -1,14 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,57 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 214,00USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 170,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -1,08 %/+47,21 % bedeutet.




    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
