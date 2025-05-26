EVN's Dynamic Growth: First Half 2024/25 Business Surge
EVN showcases resilience and growth, achieving key milestones in renewable energy and climate goals, while reporting strong financial results and a promising outlook.
- Solid business development driven by a diversified business model, despite unfavorable renewable production conditions and lower selling prices.
- EVN strengthened its climate protection goals with a 1.5°C target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
- Milestones in renewable energy expansion include reaching 500 MW wind power and 100 MWp photovoltaic capacity.
- Revenue increased by 6.6% to EUR 1,731.1m, with EBITDA improving by 20.1% to EUR 512.8m, and Group net result rising by 25.7% to EUR 250.6m.
- Investment program focuses on network infrastructure, renewable generation, e-charging infrastructure, and drinking water supplies, with a budget of approximately EUR 900m annually.
- EVN expects a Group net result of EUR 400 to EUR 440m for the 2024/25 financial year, with a dividend of at least EUR 0.82 per share.
The next important date, Result for the first half of 2024/25, at EVN is on 26.05.2025.
The price of EVN at the time of the news was 23,550EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,625EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.
-0,21 %
+0,43 %
+5,59 %
+0,21 %
-18,90 %
-1,26 %
+65,27 %
+129,46 %
+78,31 %
ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte