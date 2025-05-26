EVN's Dynamic Growth: First Half 2024/25 Business Surge

Solid business development driven by a diversified business model, despite unfavorable renewable production conditions and lower selling prices.

EVN strengthened its climate protection goals with a 1.5°C target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Milestones in renewable energy expansion include reaching 500 MW wind power and 100 MWp photovoltaic capacity.

Revenue increased by 6.6% to EUR 1,731.1m, with EBITDA improving by 20.1% to EUR 512.8m, and Group net result rising by 25.7% to EUR 250.6m.

Investment program focuses on network infrastructure, renewable generation, e-charging infrastructure, and drinking water supplies, with a budget of approximately EUR 900m annually.

EVN expects a Group net result of EUR 400 to EUR 440m for the 2024/25 financial year, with a dividend of at least EUR 0.82 per share.

