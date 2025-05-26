Boosts: LR Health & Beauty Bond 10.398% Q1 2025 Profitable Growth
LR Health & Beauty SE is thriving, reporting a 2.0% sales boost and a 20.5% EBITDA surge in Q1 2025, thanks to digital and logistical advancements, with promising forecasts and new launches ahead.
- LR Health & Beauty SE reported a 2.0% increase in sales to EUR 74.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
- EBITDA improved significantly by 20.5% to EUR 7.4 million compared to the previous year.
- The company has enhanced efficiency through digitalisation and process optimisation in logistics and IT.
- LR Health & Beauty SE confirmed its forecast for stable to moderately rising sales and significantly higher EBITDA for 2025.
- The logistics centre in Ahlen has been fully commissioned, enabling direct deliveries to sales partners and customers.
- LR Health & Beauty SE plans a major new product launch in the second half of the year to boost sales.
The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 10,398 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 95,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-0,39 %
+0,26 %
+0,77 %
+0,36 %
ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
