Swissnet's FY2024: Strong Growth Matches Guidance!
Swissnet Group's financial performance in FY2024 is nothing short of extraordinary, with significant revenue growth and strategic achievements that pave the way for a bright future.
- Swissnet Group reported preliminary unaudited FY2024 figures with a revenue of CHF 13.1 million, a 112% increase from FY2023, and an EBITDA of CHF 2.5 million, turning positive from CHF -0.4 million in FY2023.
- The pre-merger FY2024 revenue for Swissnet AG was CHF 7.9 million, a 36% increase from FY2023, with an EBITDA of CHF 1.9 million, a 24% increase from the previous year.
- On a pro-forma basis, FY2024 Group revenue was CHF 21.0 million, with an EBITDA of CHF 4.4 million, showing strong organic growth of 25% in revenue and 438% in EBITDA.
- The company has a strong balance sheet with CHF 11.0 million in equity, CHF 4.4 million in cash, and a positive free cash flow of CHF 2.6 million for 2024.
- Swissnet Group secured major contracts, including a CHF 1.2 million IoT project with Philip Morris International and a EUR 6.2 million infrastructure modernization deal with a European drugstore chain.
- The audited FY2024 annual report will be filed in June 2025, including financial reports for Swissnet AG and Swissnet ICT pre-acquisition, providing full transparency.
The next important date, The translation of "Jahresabschluss FY2024" to English is "Annual Financial Statement FY2024.", at beaconsmind is on 30.06.2025.
