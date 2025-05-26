YOC AG's Q1/2025 Report: Revenue Surges Amid Market Challenges
YOC AG defies market trends with a 3% revenue boost in Q1/2025, showcasing resilience amid Europe's advertising slowdown. Looking ahead, the company sets ambitious targets for continued growth.
- YOC AG reported a 3% revenue growth in Q1/2025, achieving EUR 7.3 million despite a declining market environment.
- EBITDA for Q1/2025 was EUR 0.1 million, down from EUR 0.7 million in Q1/2024, with a consolidated net result of EUR -0.4 million.
- The European advertising market saw a slowdown, with Germany experiencing a significant decline; online advertising expenditure fell by 10.4% in Q1/2025.
- Despite the Q1 decline, the digital advertising market is expected to grow, with the OVK predicting an 8.8% increase in online display and video advertising revenue for 2025.
- YOC AG aims for a revenue of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million for 2025, with an EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.5 million and a net profit of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.
- CFO Sebastian Bauermann expressed optimism for 2025, noting a 10% to 15% revenue growth in Q2/2025 compared to the previous year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at YOC is on 26.05.2025.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 14,675EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,56 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
