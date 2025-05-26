Swissnet's FY2024: Strong Growth Matches Guidance!
Swissnet Group has shattered expectations with its remarkable financial performance in FY2024, reporting a staggering 112% revenue increase and substantial EBITDA improvement, underscoring its robust growth trajectory. Swissnet AG's pre-merger success also contributed significantly, showcasing a 36% revenue rise and a 24% EBITDA boost. With a solid balance sheet and positive cash flow, Swissnet Group is poised for continued success, as detailed in the upcoming audited report.
- Swissnet Group reported preliminary unaudited FY2024 revenue of CHF 13.1 million, a 112% increase from CHF 6.2 million in FY2023, exceeding the guidance of CHF 12.9 million.
- FY2024 Group EBITDA reached CHF 2.5 million, a significant improvement from CHF -0.4 million in FY2023, aligning with previous forecasts.
- The revenue for swissnet AG pre-merger in FY2024 was CHF 7.9 million, up 36% from CHF 5.8 million in FY2023, with EBITDA increasing by 24% to CHF 1.9 million.
- On a pro-forma basis, the Group's FY2024 revenue was CHF 21.0 million, with EBITDA of CHF 4.4 million, reflecting strong organic growth of 25% in revenue and 438% in EBITDA.
- The Group reported a strong balance sheet with CHF 11.0 million in equity, CHF 4.4 million in cash, and a positive free cash flow of CHF 2.6 million for 2024.
- The audited FY2024 annual report will be filed in June 2025, including detailed financial reports for swissnet AG and swissnet ICT prior to acquisition.
The next important date, The translation of "Jahresabschluss FY2024" to English is "Annual Financial Statement FY2024.", at beaconsmind is on 30.06.2025.
ISIN:CH0451123589
