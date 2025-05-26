41 0 Kommentare Swissnet's FY2024: Strong Growth Matches Guidance!

Swissnet Group has shattered expectations with its remarkable financial performance in FY2024, reporting a staggering 112% revenue increase and substantial EBITDA improvement, underscoring its robust growth trajectory. Swissnet AG's pre-merger success also contributed significantly, showcasing a 36% revenue rise and a 24% EBITDA boost. With a solid balance sheet and positive cash flow, Swissnet Group is poised for continued success, as detailed in the upcoming audited report.

