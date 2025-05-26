    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    World-leading solar tech available for private homes / Longi brings high-efficiency module series EcoLife to homeowners

    Frankfurt am Main (ots) - Longi, one of the world's leading solar manufacturers,
    is now bringing its most powerful residential module series EcoLife to the
    homeowner market. The most powerful version has an output of 510 watts and a
    surface area of just over two square meters, resulting in a power density of
    approximately 250 watts per square meter.The average wattage per square meter
    across all solar modules on the market today is approximately 220. This EcoLife
    module is currently the most efficient residential solar module worldwide
    according to recent rankings, with an efficiency exceeding 25 percent, well
    above the 21-24 percent range of standard modules. In solar, even a 1 percent
    gain represents a significant leap, especially for homes with limited roof space
    and a need for high energy yield.

    The performance key lies in the technology: all EcoLife modules use Back Contact
    (BC) architecture, which moves all electrical contacts to the rear of the cell.
    This eliminates front-side shading and lets the panel capture more sunlight. The
    technology boosts performance even in low-light or partially shaded conditions.
    A built-in shading optimizer helps maintain high output even when parts of the
    panel are obstructed by leaves, branches, or other obstacles, something
    conventional modules typically can't achieve.

    EcoLife modules are said to be built to withstand harsh weather conditions. They
    can handle up to four meters of snow, endure hurricane-level winds. The 510-watt
    version comes with a Class A fire rating. A 30-year warranty backs the
    reliability promise Longi gives.

    Fans of aesthetics will appreciate how the series' all-black panels integrate
    discreetly into the roofscape. The EcoLife Series and its world-leading
    efficiency is available across Europe. More information can be viewed here:
    eu.longi.com/ecolife-residential-series.
    (https://eu.longi.com/ecolife-residential-series)

    House in Stockholm with EcoLife series (video):

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i0S1yqUtxU

    Contact:

    mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/6042594
    OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



