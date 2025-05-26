Swissnet AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft):...

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsbeaconsmind AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu beaconsmind

    • Starke Umsatzsteigerung von 112% auf 13,1 Mio. EUR.
    • EBITDA verbessert sich auf 2,5 Mio. EUR, Cashflow positiv.
    • Kaufempfehlung bleibt, Zielpreis auf 21 EUR angehoben.
    Original-Research: Swissnet AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    26.05.2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Swissnet AG

    Company Name: Swissnet AG
    ISIN: CH0451123589

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 26.05.2025
    Target price: 21
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Sebastian Droste

    Strong results & new contract wins

    On May 26, swissnet released its preliminary full-year results for 2024. Reported revenue growth was strong and slightly better than expected. Revenues rose by 112% yoy to EUR 13.1m. On a like-for-like pro forma basis, which includes the acquired entities as if they had been consolidated for the full year, revenue grew by 25% yoy to EUR 21m. The revenue development was supported by a high share of recurring revenues (77%). Also, major contract wins such as a EUR 1.2m IoT deal with Philip Morris International and a EUR 6.2m infrastructure modernization contract with a European drugstore chain have a positive effect. EBITDA improved from EUR -0.4m to EUR 2.5m, in line with our estimate. This was driven by operating leverage and recurring revenues. On a pro forma basis, EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.4m. The company also reported positive free cash flow of EUR 2.6m, EUR 4.4m in cash and EUR 11.0m in equity. We consider the investment case to be intact due to the profitable M&A activity, growing recurring revenue base, and international expansion. We raise our target price to EUR 21 and confirm our Buy recommendation.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32730.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2145764 26.05.2025 CET/CEST

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur beaconsmind Aktie

    Die beaconsmind Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,60 % und einem Kurs von 6,35 auf Tradegate (26. Mai 2025, 14:41 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der beaconsmind Aktie um +0,79 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt -.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von beaconsmind bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 53,88 Mio..






