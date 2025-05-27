paragon Boosts Earnings Surge in Q1 2025 Amid Steady Revenue

Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA reported stable sales revenue of €29.3 million in Q1 2025, slightly down from €29.5 million in Q4 2024.

Sales decreased by 28.3% compared to the same period in the previous year due to lower customer call-offs and the sale of the starter battery business.

EBITDA increased by 9.4% to €4.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.4%, up from 10.1% the previous year.

The EBIT margin rose to 7.6%, a 76.7% increase from the 2024 operating EBIT margin of 4.3%.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast of €140 to €145 million in sales with an EBITDA of €20 to €22 million.

Paragon plans to switch its existing EUR bond from the Scale segment to the Quotation Board and will report on its progress.

The next important date, Group Interim Report as of March 31, 2025 (1st Quarter), at paragon is on 27.05.2025.

The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,1950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.





