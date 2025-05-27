Evolva to Acquire GZO AG, Unveils Regional Healthcare Platform
Evolva Holding SA's acquisition of GZO AG is a strategic leap towards a regional healthcare platform, offering immediate shareholder benefits and setting the stage for long-term growth and consolidation.
- Evolva Holding SA has announced a fully-funded offer to acquire 100% of GZO AG for CHF 5 million, aiming to launch a regional healthcare platform.
- The offer does not require additional capital from municipalities and provides immediate cash payment to GZO shareholders.
- Evolva's restructuring plan for GZO includes a creditor-friendly debt restructuring with no haircut and a potential day-one recovery value exceeding 60%.
- The acquisition is contingent upon acceptance by at least 51% of GZO shareholders, creditor and shareholder approval, and GZO emerging from moratorium.
- Evolva plans to use GZO as a foundation for a scalable healthcare platform, aiming to consolidate smaller hospitals and drive long-term growth.
- The transaction offers a strategic transition for Evolva, with plans to expand the Board of Directors and align with the company's new strategic direction.
