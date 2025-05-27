Lonza Unveils 2024 Financials Under New Unified Structure
Lonza's strategic reorganization on April 1, 2025, heralds a new era with three CDMO Business Platforms, aligning its robust financial performance with future growth.
- The One Lonza organizational structure became effective on 1 April 2025, comprising three CDMO Business Platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities.
- Lonza reports 2024 financials for the CDMO Business Platforms, including sales, CORE EBITDA, CORE EBITDA margin, and CapEx, for comparison ahead of its Half-Year 2025 financial results.
- The Capsules & Health Ingredients business continues to operate in its existing structure.
- The updated financials for 2024 provide investors with comparable figures for the Half-Year 2025 reporting, which will be published on 23 July 2025, and the Full-Year 2025 reporting.
- Lonza is one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), with a global team of around 18,500 colleagues, generating sales of CHF 6.6 billion and a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024.
- The 2024 Comparative Financials Report can be viewed on Lonza's website, www.lonza.com.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 23.07.2025.
