LEM's FY 2024/25: Strong China & Auto Rebound Amid Recovery Signs.

LEM's sales declined by 24.4% to CHF 306.9 million, with a slight recovery in Q4 2024/25, and a 14.8% growth in the Chinese automotive market.

Bookings increased by 7.8% to CHF 262.2 million, with significant growth in China (81.5%) and the automotive sector (57.4%).

The gross profit margin slightly decreased from 46.6% to 43.2%, despite lower volumes, due to cost optimization efforts.

EBIT dropped by 76.7% to CHF 18.9 million, including CHF 7.9 million in restructuring costs; without these costs, EBIT would have been CHF 26.8 million.

The "Fit for Growth" program is on track, expected to improve EBIT by CHF 18-22 million in 2025/26 and save CHF 35 million annually from 2026/27.

The Board of Directors proposes not to pay a dividend for 2024/25 due to profitability concerns and economic uncertainty, but aims to resume its dividend policy in the future.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 27.05.2025.

The price of Lem Holding at the time of the news was 808,00EUR and was down -0,86 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 809,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





