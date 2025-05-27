Adler Group Shines with Strong Q1 2025 Performance!

Adler Group S.A. reported solid operational performance in Q1 2025, focusing on its residential portfolio in Berlin with approximately 17,900 units.

Successful disposals of Adler's stake in BCP and the NRW-based portfolio were completed in Q1 2025, impacting net rental income, which decreased from €51m to €37m.

The rental business showed positive growth with a 1.9% like-for-like rental increase and a low operational vacancy rate of 1.5%.

The company successfully refinanced its 1L and 1.5L facilities, eliminating all debt maturities for 2025 and expecting to save approximately €134m in interest costs.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved from 72.7% to 67.9% due to the deconsolidation of BCP, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to €293m at the end of Q1 2025.

Adler Group confirmed its 2025 net rental income guidance in the range of €127-135m, despite a decrease in income from operating activities to minus €35m.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,2550EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,39 % since publication.





