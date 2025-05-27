DATAGROUP Surges with Strong Revenue Growth in Early 2024/25

DATAGROUP reported double-digit revenue growth in both the second quarter and first half of 2024/2025.

Earnings were in line with expectations, with an EBIT margin of 8.1% in the first half of 2024/2025.

A tender offer was initiated for DATAGROUP shares at EUR 54.00 per share, with founder Max H.-H. Schaber retaining control alongside KKR.

Revenue increased by 10.1% to EUR 140.5m in Q2 and by 12.5% to EUR 279.8m in the first half of 2024/2025.

Total net debt rose to EUR 166.1m due to acquisitions, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

DATAGROUP entered a strategic partnership with KKR to accelerate growth and capitalize on the increasing demand for IT services and digitization.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at DATAGROUP is on 27.05.2025.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 55,35EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.





