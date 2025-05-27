DATAGROUP Surges with Strong Revenue Growth in Early 2024/25
DATAGROUP's strong revenue growth and strategic alliances signal a dynamic phase in the IT services landscape.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DATAGROUP reported double-digit revenue growth in both the second quarter and first half of 2024/2025.
- Earnings were in line with expectations, with an EBIT margin of 8.1% in the first half of 2024/2025.
- A tender offer was initiated for DATAGROUP shares at EUR 54.00 per share, with founder Max H.-H. Schaber retaining control alongside KKR.
- Revenue increased by 10.1% to EUR 140.5m in Q2 and by 12.5% to EUR 279.8m in the first half of 2024/2025.
- Total net debt rose to EUR 166.1m due to acquisitions, dividend payments, and share buybacks.
- DATAGROUP entered a strategic partnership with KKR to accelerate growth and capitalize on the increasing demand for IT services and digitization.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at DATAGROUP is on 27.05.2025.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 55,35EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
0,00 %
-1,42 %
+1,28 %
+34,47 %
+8,63 %
-26,91 %
+1,28 %
+312,66 %
+1.482,86 %
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte