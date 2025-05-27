HomeToGo Update: Swiss Review on Interhome & Hotelplan Acquisitions

HomeToGo SE expects to close its acquisition of Interhome within the next four months following a review by the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) regarding the Hotelplan Group acquisition by DERTOUR Group.

HomeToGo signed a binding agreement for the Interhome acquisition and completed a related capital increase in February 2025, receiving all necessary regulatory approvals by March 2025.

COMCO has initiated a Phase II review of the DERTOUR Group's acquisition of Hotelplan Group, which may delay the overall closing of HomeToGo's acquisition of Interhome.

The purchase price for Interhome is structured with a "locked box" mechanism, ensuring the upfront cash payment remains fixed despite any delays.

HomeToGo's consolidation of Interhome will only occur after the closing, impacting reported revenues and cash flow, with updates to guidance expected if delays affect FY/25 projections.

HomeToGo, founded in 2014, operates a marketplace for vacation rentals and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "HTG," with over 20 million vacation rental offers available.

The next important date, The translation of "Hauptversammlung 2025" to English is "Annual General Meeting 2025.", at HomeToGo is on 27.05.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,7250EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,16 % since publication.





