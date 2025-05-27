Pfisterer Holding Sees Strong Orders, 20.9% EBITDA Margin in 2025 Start

PFISTERER reported a 35.4% increase in order intake to EUR 144.2 million and a 44.9% rise in the order book to EUR 285.3 million in Q1 2025.

Sales remained stable at EUR 100.1 million, slightly down from EUR 101.6 million in the previous year, despite production downtime.

EBITDA increased to EUR 19.7 million, up 4.3% from EUR 18.9 million in Q1 2024, while adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 21.0 million, improving the margin to 20.9%.

Profit for the period grew significantly to EUR 11.7 million, compared to EUR 10.6 million in the previous year.

The company anticipates further strong growth in incoming orders and sales throughout 2025, supported by a robust market position.

PFISTERER's successful IPO in May 2025 generated gross proceeds of EUR 95 million, enhancing its financial foundation for future growth.

The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 34,33EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.





