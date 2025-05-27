InTiCa Systems SE: 2024 Report Confirms Provisional Figures

InTiCa Systems SE published its annual report for 2024, confirming provisional figures with group sales of EUR 70.6 million, down from EUR 86.9 million in 2023.

EBIT was slightly negative at minus EUR 0.6 million, compared to a positive EUR 0.3 million in 2023, but operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 6.2 million from EUR 1.6 million in 2023.

The company faced challenges in the automotive and solar industries, with sales declines due to postponed or canceled orders, but managed to extend established projects and received new orders from various sectors.

The financial result was negatively impacted by increased use of overdraft facilities and higher interest expenses, leading to a net loss of EUR 2.3 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 1.1 million in 2023.

Liquidity management was prioritized due to order deferrals and cancellations, resulting in positive total cash flow of EUR 1.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 1.9 million at year-end 2024.

For 2025, InTiCa Systems expects group sales between EUR 66.0 million and EUR 72.0 million, with EBIT ranging from minus EUR 0.5 million to plus EUR 1.5 million, amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,2950EUR and was down -3,77 % compared with the previous day.





