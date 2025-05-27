Vertis Invests in DunPort Capital Management to Drive European Private Credit Expansion

London and Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - Strategic Partnership Supports DunPort's

Ongoing Fundraising and Growth Across Continental Europe



DunPort Capital Management ("DunPort"), a leading private credit manager, and

Vertis Capital Partners ("Vertis"), a UK-based alternative investment firm

focused on asset-backed finance and private credit, today announced a strategic

long-term partnership. As part of the transaction Vertis will take an initial

minority stake in DunPort which is expected to increase in the future based on

various milestones. DunPort's Executive Directors Pat Walsh and Ross Morrow will

continue to lead the business.



The strategic partnership strengthens DunPort's position as a premier lender to

lower mid-market companies across Europe. Since inception in 2017, DunPort has

deployed over EUR1.3 billion to 68 borrowers across its core markets.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zurich Insurance Group! Long 507,66€ 0,90 × 7,17 Zum Produkt Short 674,07€ 1,01 × 6,44 Zum Produkt