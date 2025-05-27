Vertis Invests in DunPort Capital Management to Drive European Private Credit Expansion
London and Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - Strategic Partnership Supports DunPort's
Ongoing Fundraising and Growth Across Continental Europe
DunPort Capital Management ("DunPort"), a leading private credit manager, and
Vertis Capital Partners ("Vertis"), a UK-based alternative investment firm
focused on asset-backed finance and private credit, today announced a strategic
long-term partnership. As part of the transaction Vertis will take an initial
minority stake in DunPort which is expected to increase in the future based on
various milestones. DunPort's Executive Directors Pat Walsh and Ross Morrow will
continue to lead the business.
The strategic partnership strengthens DunPort's position as a premier lender to
lower mid-market companies across Europe. Since inception in 2017, DunPort has
deployed over EUR1.3 billion to 68 borrowers across its core markets.
The investment aligns with DunPort's fundraising for Willow Corporate Credit
DAC, its fourth private credit fund, which aims to raise up to EUR1 billion to
expand its lending platform across selected European jurisdictions. DunPort
announced a EUR200 million cornerstone commitment from their existing Investors
for Willow in December 2024 and continues to actively fundraise for its lower
mid-market credit strategy.
Through the transaction, DunPort will collaborate closely with Vertis and its
affiliate, Henry Costa Partners ("Henry Costa"), a specialist merchant bank, to
accelerate institutional fundraising and provide tailored fundraising solutions
to channel capital from insurance companies and other long-term investors into
the real economy.
As part of the strategic partnership:
- Dermot Browne, former CEO of Aviva Ireland and a former senior executive at
Zurich Insurance, joins DunPort's Board as an Independent Non-Executive
Director.
- Ralf Ackermann, co-founder of Vertis, will join DunPort's Investment
Committee.
- Henrik Matsen, founder of Henry Costa Partners, also joins DunPort's Board of
Directors serving alongside its Chairman David O'Flanagan and the existing
NED's Iain Burnett and Eugenee Mulhern.
Ralf Ackermann , co-founder of Vertis, said:
"DunPort has built an outstanding franchise with rigorous and disciplined credit
selection focusing on downside protection. Our investment reflects Vertis'
strategy to back high-quality platforms across Europe and help scale them
through enhanced institutional connectivity and structuring expertise."
Pat Walsh , Executive Director at DunPort, commented:
"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for DunPort. The combination of
Vertis' institutional relationships and Henry Costa's structuring expertise will
