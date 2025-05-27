Discover IVU Traffic Technologies' Q1-2025 Report: Key Insights Revealed

IVU Traffic Technologies AG reported a 15% year-on-year revenue increase for Q1-2025, reaching €30,809 thousand.

The gross profit for Q1-2025 increased by 12% to €24,729 thousand compared to the previous year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Q1-2025 were €187 thousand, showing improvement from the previous year's €-148 thousand.

The financial performance aligns with IVU's typical seasonal business trends.

The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group, which handles regulatory announcements and corporate news.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other unofficial markets in Germany.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was up +0,98 % compared with the previous day.






