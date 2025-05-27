Avemio AG Transforms: Retail Efficiency, Digital Growth, High-Margin Focus
Avemio AG is transforming into a media technology powerhouse, focusing on retail efficiency, digital scaling, and high-margin markets, while enhancing profitability through innovative cloud and AI solutions.
- Avemio AG is transforming into a media technology group, focusing on retail efficiency, digital scaling, and high-margin market segments.
- The company expects annual cost savings in the single-digit million euro range through efficiency initiatives in the retail segment.
- Avemio is increasing its share of recurring revenue with its own cloud and AI solutions, such as helmut.cloud and CaraOne.
- The company is targeting improved profitability through transformation and technology expansion, including digital solutions for system integration and project business.
- Avemio AG is strengthening its digital solutions as a growth driver, with talks underway with international partners in sectors like security and defense.
- Avemio AG is a leading European media technology group with annual revenue of around 100 million euros, focusing on professional film and television technology.
