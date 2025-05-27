MeVis Unveils H1 2024/25 Results Amid EUR/USD Trends

MeVis Medical Solutions AG reported revenue of €8,438 thousand for the first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, a decrease from the previous year's €8,774 thousand.

Revenue distribution: 22% from license sales, 34% from maintenance revenues, and 44% from other revenues, including services for affiliated companies.

EBIT decreased to €1,853 thousand from €2,092 thousand, with an EBIT margin of 22%, due to lower sales, higher operating income, and increased personnel expenses.

Income from loans as financial assets increased to €550 thousand, leading to earnings before taxes (EBT) of €2,468 thousand, down from €2,735 thousand the previous year.

The company forecasts stable to slightly growing sales between €17.0 million and €17.5 million for the fiscal year 2024/2025, with expected EBIT between €3.5 million and €4.0 million.

The Executive Board will regularly review its expectations based on current business developments throughout the 2024/2025 financial year.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,13650USD and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,13535USD this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.





