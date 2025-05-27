    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Chiphersteller TSMC eröffnet Designzentrum in München

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • TSMC eröffnet Designzentrum für Halbleiter in München.
    • Chips für Automobilindustrie und andere Branchen geplant.
    • Ansiedlung stärkt Bayerns Position in der Mikroelektronik.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    (Im letzten Absatz, letzter Satz wurde ein Tippfehler behoben. Richtig ist: "... teilten weder das Ministerium noch TSMC mit.")

    MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - Der taiwanische Chiphersteller TSMC will ein Designzentrum für Halbleiter in München eröffnen. Eröffnet werden soll der neue Standort im dritten Quartal, dort sollen in Kooperation mit den Kunden des Konzerns Chips für Automobilindustrie und andere Branchen entwickelt werden. Das teilte Bayerns Wirtschaftsminister Hubert Aiwanger (Freie Wähler) mit.

    Der taiwanische Konzern zählt zu den technologisch führenden Unternehmen der Branche, bekannt unter anderem für außerordentlich dünne und damit sowohl effiziente als auch energiesparende Chips. TSMC baut derzeit auch mit mehreren Partnerunternehmen eine Fabrik bei Dresden.

    Aiwanger wertete die Ansiedlung des Designzentrums in München als Stärkung Bayerns in der Mikroelektronik. Die Landeshauptstadt ist unter anderem Sitz des Chipherstellers Infineon . 2021 hatte bereits der US-Konzern Apple München als Sitz seines europäischen Chip-Designzentrums gewählt. Wie viel Geld TSMC in München investiert und wie viele Menschen in dem neuen Entwicklungszentrum arbeiten sollen, teilten weder das Ministerium noch TSMC mit./cho/DP/jha

     

    dpa-AFX
