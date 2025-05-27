Shape the Future: INDUS Shareholders Seize 2025 Growth Opportunities

Dividend payment of EUR 1.20 per share was resolved at the 2025 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders.

The EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy received a positive response, focusing on acquisitions, internationalization, and engineering competence.

INDUS plans to invest EUR 500 million in acquisitions over the next six years to achieve sustainable growth and aims for Group sales of EUR 3 billion by 2030.

Internationalization is a key strategy, with the "local for local" principle enhancing competitive advantage and resilience.

Technological expertise and innovation are emphasized, with investments in new product development and opportunities from a EUR 500 billion German infrastructure package.

All agenda items, including the dividend and management actions, were approved by a large majority, and Dr. Johannes Schmidt was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management until December 31, 2027.

The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at INDUS Holding is on 27.05.2025.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 22,650EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.706,16PKT (+0,35 %).





