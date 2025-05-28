Aroundtown SA's Q1 2025: Strong Performance Unveiled!

Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €295 million in Q1 2025, a 1% increase year-over-year, driven by a 3% like-for-like rental growth.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to €251 million, also up by 1%, while FFO I remained stable at €76 million (€0.07 per share).

The company achieved a net profit of €319 million, a significant increase of 211% compared to Q1 2024, with earnings per share rising to €0.20.

Positive property revaluation of +0.8% was recorded on approximately 15% of the portfolio, reflecting operational growth.

Aroundtown successfully completed a €750 million senior unsecured bond issuance in May 2025 and repaid €1.3 billion in debt year-to-date.

The company decided not to recommend a dividend payment for 2024 to maintain a conservative financial position amidst market volatility.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 28.05.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.719,80PKT (+0,89 %).





