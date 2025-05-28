FamiCord AG: Boosted Growth & Profit in 2025 Kickoff
FamiCord AG's Q1 2025 results reveal impressive growth, with revenue and EBITDA surging, as strategic investments in key markets pay off, despite external economic pressures.
- FamiCord AG reported a significant 19.0% increase in group revenue, reaching EUR 22.1 million in Q1 2025.
- EBITDA surged by 76.3% to EUR 2.7 million, driven by investments in sales and marketing, particularly in Poland and Germany.
- Operating cash flow fell to EUR 1.3 million due to a higher proportion of annual payers in new customer business.
- The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 85 million and EUR 95 million and EBITDA between EUR 8.7 million and EUR 10.3 million.
- Demand is stabilizing in core markets, with noticeable growth in Eastern Europe, while Southern Europe continues to see a decline.
- Despite challenges from unfavorable exchange rates and hyperinflation in Turkey, FamiCord maintains a solid financial position with cash and cash equivalents increasing by 1.5% to EUR 17.1 million.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Vita 34 is on 28.05.2025.
