PIERER Mobility: 2024 Financial Highlights Unveiled!

PIERER Mobility AG's consolidated revenues for 2024 were €1,879 million, a decrease of 29% from the previous year.

The operating result for 2024 was negative, with EBITDA at approximately € -481 million and EBIT at approximately € -1,184 million, due to restructuring expenses and impairments.

A restructuring gain of around €1.2 billion is expected, which will positively impact EBIT and restore positive equity.

The company expects a significant decline in revenue for 2025 due to a six-month interruption of operations, but EBIT is expected to be positive due to the restructuring gain.

As of December 31, 2024, PIERER Mobility Group had 5,310 employees, a decrease of 14% from the previous year.

The restructuring plans for KTM companies have been confirmed by the court, with a 30% quota approved by creditors, requiring €525 million for financing.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 30.05.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 18,820EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.






