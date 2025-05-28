Discover BRAIN Biotech's 2024/25 Half-Year Results Unveiled
BRAIN Biotech AG faces fiscal headwinds, reporting a 7.2% revenue drop to €25.2 million amid economic challenges and contract delays, yet remains financially robust with a cautious outlook.
- BRAIN Biotech AG reported a revenue of €25.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, a 7.2% decrease from €27.2 million in the previous year.
- The decline in revenue is attributed to a challenging economic environment and delays in securing new contracts for tailor-made solutions.
- The company's core segment, BRAINBiocatalysts, saw a slight increase in sales to €22.7 million, while the BRAINBioIncubator segment's revenue dropped to €2.5 million, significantly influenced by a previous year's milestone payment.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was €-1.1 million, reflecting weaker sales momentum and higher costs.
- BRAIN Biotech AG maintains strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents totaling €14.9 million at the end of the second quarter.
- The company has lowered its fiscal year forecast due to ongoing economic challenges and currency fluctuations, expecting sales in the BRAINBiocatalysts segment to remain around the previous year's level.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 28.05.2025.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,1100EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.
-2,83 %
-2,34 %
-7,11 %
-25,36 %
-26,67 %
-73,21 %
-75,75 %
-80,75 %
ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte