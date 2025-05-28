Discover BRAIN Biotech's 2024/25 Half-Year Results Unveiled

BRAIN Biotech AG reported a revenue of €25.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, a 7.2% decrease from €27.2 million in the previous year.

The decline in revenue is attributed to a challenging economic environment and delays in securing new contracts for tailor-made solutions.

The company's core segment, BRAINBiocatalysts, saw a slight increase in sales to €22.7 million, while the BRAINBioIncubator segment's revenue dropped to €2.5 million, significantly influenced by a previous year's milestone payment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was €-1.1 million, reflecting weaker sales momentum and higher costs.

BRAIN Biotech AG maintains strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents totaling €14.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

The company has lowered its fiscal year forecast due to ongoing economic challenges and currency fluctuations, expecting sales in the BRAINBiocatalysts segment to remain around the previous year's level.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 28.05.2025.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,1100EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.





