Verve Group (A) Surges with 32% Revenue, 37% EBITDA Growth; FY25 Outlook
Verve Group SE has kicked off 2025 with a bang, showcasing robust financial growth and strategic advancements that signal a promising year ahead.
- Verve Group SE reported a 32% increase in net revenues to €109.0 million in Q1 2025 compared to €82.5 million in Q1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37% to €30.2 million in Q1 2025, with an improved margin of 28%.
- The company experienced a 16% organic revenue growth and a 51% year-over-year increase in the number of large software clients, reaching 1,152.
- Financial guidance for FY 2025 anticipates revenues between €530-565 million, reflecting a 21-29% year-over-year increase, and adjusted EBITDA of €155-175 million, a 16-31% increase.
- Verve's total net debt stood at €375.9 million, with an adjusted leverage ratio of 2.5x as of March 31, 2025.
- CEO Remco Westermann highlighted strong customer momentum and ongoing investments in sales and product innovation as key drivers for future growth.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,6150EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,35 % since publication.
-6,40 %
-8,54 %
+13,89 %
-3,45 %
+114,62 %
+88,36 %
