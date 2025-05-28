InTiCa Systems: Q1 2025 Report - Slow Start, Better H2 Ahead

InTiCa Systems SE reported a 14.9% decline in group sales for Q1 2025, amounting to EUR 17.1 million, compared to EUR 20.1 million in Q1 2024.

The EBIT for Q1 2025 was negative at minus EUR 0.5 million, contrasting with a positive EBIT of EUR 0.4 million in Q1 2024.

Orders on hand decreased to EUR 79.9 million by March 31, 2025, from EUR 86.1 million in the previous year.

The Mobility segment maintained sales close to the previous year's level, while the Industry & Infrastructure segment experienced a significant decline of 63.8% in sales.

The financial result for Q1 2025 was minus EUR 0.4 million, with a group net income of minus EUR 1.0 million, leading to earnings per share of minus EUR 0.23.

The company expects group sales for 2025 to be between EUR 66.0 million and EUR 72.0 million, with an EBIT margin ranging from -0.8% to 2.1%, assuming no further deterioration in the cyclical trend or escalation in geopolitical conflicts.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,3500EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.






