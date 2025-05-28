Francotyp-Postalia Holding's Quarterly Boosted by Positive Trends

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG reported a 4.0% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 45.4 million in Q1 2025, benefiting from a one-off revenue effect due to postal rate changes and positive exchange rate effects.

EBITDA increased to EUR 8.7 million in Q1 2025 from EUR 5.8 million in the previous year, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.2%.

Consolidated net profit rose by 27.7% to EUR 3.3 million, and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.21. However, free cash flow decreased to EUR 6.2 million due to a decline in cash flow from operating activities.

Revenue in the Mailing & Shipping Solutions division increased by 2.7% to EUR 38.1 million, while the Digital Business Solutions division saw an 11.8% rise in revenue to EUR 7.3 million.

The Mail Services division was discontinued with the sale of freesort GmbH as of September 30, 2024, and the company is now focusing on Mailing & Shipping Solutions and Digital Business Solutions.

Francotyp-Postalia confirms its forecast for 2025, expecting sales between EUR 165 million and EUR 175 million, and EBITDA between EUR 20 million and EUR 27 million, despite uncertainties surrounding US tariff measures.

The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,7900EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.






