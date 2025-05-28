KAP AG Kicks Off 2025 with Stability and Promise
KAP AG kicked off 2025 with a promising start, boasting a 4.6% revenue boost to €72.6 million in Q1. The flexible films segment led the charge, surging by 17.6% to €30.0 million. Meanwhile, engineered products maintained steady growth, inching up by 1.8% to €27.6 million. However, surface technologies faced challenges, with a revenue dip of 11.8% to €15.0 million. Despite mixed results, KAP AG remains confident, reaffirming its 2025 revenue and EBITDA forecasts.
- Revenue for KAP AG increased by 4.6% to €72.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.
- Normalised EBITDA reached €7.6 million, with a margin of 10.5%.
- The flexible films segment showed strong growth, with revenue increasing by 17.6% to €30.0 million.
- The engineered products segment saw stable development, with a slight revenue increase of 1.8% to €27.6 million.
- The surface technologies segment experienced a decline, with revenue falling by 11.8% to €15.0 million.
- KAP AG confirmed its guidance forecast for 2025, expecting revenue between €245 and 265 million and normalised EBITDA between €19 and 23 million.
ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
