FORTEC Elektronik Faces Tough 2024/25 Start Amid Challenging Conditions

Group sales for the first nine months of 2024/2025 were EUR 57.9 million, a decrease from the previous year's EUR 70.0 million due to challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Group EBIT was EUR 1.4 million, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 5.7 million.

The order backlog as of 31 March 2025 was EUR 52.1 million, with a recovery to around EUR 55.0 million by April 2025 due to new orders in the medical, rail, and defence sectors.

Sales in the Data Visualisation segment were EUR 32.7 million, and in the Power Supplies segment, EUR 25.2 million, supported by ongoing framework orders from the Defence sector.

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2024/2025 was around EUR 1.0 million, with earnings per share at EUR 0.30.

Sandra Maile, CEO, noted that despite the recession in Germany and geopolitical tensions, the order situation has improved in the fourth quarter, particularly in defence projects, and the company is focusing on strengthening structures and expanding its technological base.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 15,725EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,11 % since publication.





