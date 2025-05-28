MPH Health Care: 2024 Report Shows Boost in Earnings & Equity
MPH Health Care AG's 2024 Annual Report reveals remarkable financial growth, with increased profits and a robust equity ratio, underscoring its strategic success in the healthcare investment arena.
- MPH Health Care AG published its Annual Report for 2024, showing an increase in net profit to EUR 32.0 million from EUR 29.5 million the previous year.
- The company's EBIT rose by 9.1% to EUR 33.0 million, compared to EUR 30.2 million the previous year.
- The equity ratio increased from 94.2% to 95.5%, with equity rising from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 277.9 million as of 31 December 2024.
- The net asset value (NAV) per share increased to EUR 64.90 from EUR 58.62 the previous year.
- A dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was made, reaffirming the company's dividend policy.
- MPH Health Care AG is an investment company focusing on acquisitions, development, and sales in the healthcare market and other high-growth sectors.
