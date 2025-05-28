MPH Health Care: 2024 Report Shows Boost in Earnings & Equity

MPH Health Care AG published its Annual Report for 2024, showing an increase in net profit to EUR 32.0 million from EUR 29.5 million the previous year.

The company's EBIT rose by 9.1% to EUR 33.0 million, compared to EUR 30.2 million the previous year.

The equity ratio increased from 94.2% to 95.5%, with equity rising from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 277.9 million as of 31 December 2024.

The net asset value (NAV) per share increased to EUR 64.90 from EUR 58.62 the previous year.

A dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was made, reaffirming the company's dividend policy.

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company focusing on acquisitions, development, and sales in the healthcare market and other high-growth sectors.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 25,70EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.





