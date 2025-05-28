SLR Group's 9.785% Bond Shines Amid Q3 24/25 Results
SLR Group GmbH is witnessing a positive shift with Q3 sales at EUR 51.2 million, fueled by sector recovery and strategic efficiency gains, while maintaining a promising outlook for the year.
- SLR Group GmbH reported net sales of EUR 51.2 million in Q3 24/25, showing an upward trend compared to Q2 24/25 due to a recovery in the agricultural sector.
- The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.8 million with a margin of 5.6% in Q3 24/25.
- The "Adapt & Grow" program has led to efficiency gains and improved operational processes, contributing to a recovering order situation.
- Despite a 17.8% decrease in net sales compared to Q3 23/24, there is a slow recovery in the market, with a 22% revenue growth from Q2 24/25.
- SLR Group confirms its forecast for the financial year 24/25, expecting total production and tonnage sold to be around 95 kilotons and adjusted EBITDA to reach EUR 17 million.
- SLR Group, headquartered in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, is a leading supplier of ductile iron components, operating four production facilities in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, with a bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.
