    Novem Group Faces Market Challenges in 2024/25 Results

    In a year marked by global economic turbulence, Novem Group S.A. navigated the storm with resilience. Despite a 14.8% dip in revenue to €541.5 million and a 29.1% drop in adjusted EBIT, the company upheld a robust 9.0% EBIT margin. US tariff discussions and market volatility cast shadows over European and Asian revenues. With a strong order intake exceeding €100 million and strategic restructuring in Europe, Novem is poised for a promising rebound.

    • Novem Group S.A. reported a revenue of €541.5 million for FY 2024/25, which is 14.8% lower than the previous year.
    • The company's adjusted EBIT was €48.9 million, a decrease of 29.1% compared to the prior year.
    • The market was affected by weak demand and volatility due to US tariff discussions, impacting revenue, especially in Europe and Asia.
    • Despite challenges, Novem maintained a solid adjusted EBIT margin of 9.0% and improved its restructuring activities in Europe to enhance utilization.
    • The company experienced a strong order intake, surpassing €100 million, supported by the consolidation of the European competitive landscape.
    • Novem's free cash flow increased to €28.5 million for the year, with capital expenditure rising by 29.5% in Q4 2024/25, driven by growth investments.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 26.06.2025.

    The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 4,2450EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:LU2356314745WKN:A3CSWZ





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
