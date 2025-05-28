x-cardiac and Hemedic Partner to Bring AI-Based Medical Devices to ICUs Across Scandinavia
Berlin/Copenhagen (ots) - x-cardiac GmbH, a leading provider of AI-based health
solutions and a spin-off of the German Heart Center of Charité and Charité -
Universitätsmedizin Berlin, announced today a strategic distribution partnership
with the Danish company Hemedic ApS to expand the reach of its AI-based medical
devices in Scandinavia.
Through this partnership, Hemedic becomes the distributor of x-cardiac's
innovative products in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. x-cardiac's products
leverage advanced AI technologies to predict postoperative complications
following major heart surgeries, enhancing patient care.
"We are pleased to have found a partner in Hemedic, a company distinguished by
its expertise in distributing medical devices in the field of thoracic surgery
and perfusion," said Oliver Höppner, CEO of x-cardiac. "This partnership allows
us to introduce our AI-based medical technologies to Scandinavia and contribute
to better patient outcomes across the region."
Founded in 2015, Hemedic is a rapidly growing Danish distributor of medical
technologies for thoracic surgery, perfusion, and other specialized fields
across Scandinavia.
"This partnership enables us to expand our portfolio with cutting-edge AI-driven
solutions, bringing added value to hospitals and patients alike," said Henrik
Lasthein, CEO of Hemedic. "Together, we will provide innovative solutions that
improve the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway."
For more information about x-cardiac GmbH and the partnership with Hemedic ApS,
please visit http://www.xcardiac.com .
About x-cardiac GmbH
x-cardiac is a leading company in AI-based health solutions and a spin-off of
the German Heart Center Berlin and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The
company utilizes AI technologies to predict postoperative complications in
cardiac surgery patients. For more information, visit http://www.xcardiac.com .
About Hemedic ApS
Hemedic is a fast-growing distributor of medical devices for thoracic surgery,
perfusion, and other specialties. With a focus on quality and innovation,
Hemedic is dedicated to improving the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and
Norway. For more information, visit http://www.hemedic.com .
Contact:
x-cardiac GmbH
mailto:presse@xcardiac.com
http://www.xcardiac.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161585/6043917
OTS: x-cardiac GmbH
