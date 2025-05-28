x-cardiac and Hemedic Partner to Bring AI-Based Medical Devices to ICUs Across Scandinavia

Berlin/Copenhagen (ots) - x-cardiac GmbH, a leading provider of AI-based health

solutions and a spin-off of the German Heart Center of Charité and Charité -

Universitätsmedizin Berlin, announced today a strategic distribution partnership

with the Danish company Hemedic ApS to expand the reach of its AI-based medical

devices in Scandinavia.



Through this partnership, Hemedic becomes the distributor of x-cardiac's

innovative products in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. x-cardiac's products

leverage advanced AI technologies to predict postoperative complications

following major heart surgeries, enhancing patient care.





"We are pleased to have found a partner in Hemedic, a company distinguished by

its expertise in distributing medical devices in the field of thoracic surgery

and perfusion," said Oliver Höppner, CEO of x-cardiac. "This partnership allows

us to introduce our AI-based medical technologies to Scandinavia and contribute

to better patient outcomes across the region."



Founded in 2015, Hemedic is a rapidly growing Danish distributor of medical

technologies for thoracic surgery, perfusion, and other specialized fields

across Scandinavia.



"This partnership enables us to expand our portfolio with cutting-edge AI-driven

solutions, bringing added value to hospitals and patients alike," said Henrik

Lasthein, CEO of Hemedic. "Together, we will provide innovative solutions that

improve the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway."



For more information about x-cardiac GmbH and the partnership with Hemedic ApS,

please visit http://www.xcardiac.com .



About x-cardiac GmbH



x-cardiac is a leading company in AI-based health solutions and a spin-off of

the German Heart Center Berlin and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The

company utilizes AI technologies to predict postoperative complications in

cardiac surgery patients. For more information, visit http://www.xcardiac.com .



About Hemedic ApS



Hemedic is a fast-growing distributor of medical devices for thoracic surgery,

perfusion, and other specialties. With a focus on quality and innovation,

Hemedic is dedicated to improving the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and

Norway. For more information, visit http://www.hemedic.com .



