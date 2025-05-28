    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    x-cardiac and Hemedic Partner to Bring AI-Based Medical Devices to ICUs Across Scandinavia

    Berlin/Copenhagen (ots) - x-cardiac GmbH, a leading provider of AI-based health
    solutions and a spin-off of the German Heart Center of Charité and Charité -
    Universitätsmedizin Berlin, announced today a strategic distribution partnership
    with the Danish company Hemedic ApS to expand the reach of its AI-based medical
    devices in Scandinavia.

    Through this partnership, Hemedic becomes the distributor of x-cardiac's
    innovative products in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. x-cardiac's products
    leverage advanced AI technologies to predict postoperative complications
    following major heart surgeries, enhancing patient care.

    "We are pleased to have found a partner in Hemedic, a company distinguished by
    its expertise in distributing medical devices in the field of thoracic surgery
    and perfusion," said Oliver Höppner, CEO of x-cardiac. "This partnership allows
    us to introduce our AI-based medical technologies to Scandinavia and contribute
    to better patient outcomes across the region."

    Founded in 2015, Hemedic is a rapidly growing Danish distributor of medical
    technologies for thoracic surgery, perfusion, and other specialized fields
    across Scandinavia.

    "This partnership enables us to expand our portfolio with cutting-edge AI-driven
    solutions, bringing added value to hospitals and patients alike," said Henrik
    Lasthein, CEO of Hemedic. "Together, we will provide innovative solutions that
    improve the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway."

    For more information about x-cardiac GmbH and the partnership with Hemedic ApS,
    please visit http://www.xcardiac.com .

    About x-cardiac GmbH

    x-cardiac is a leading company in AI-based health solutions and a spin-off of
    the German Heart Center Berlin and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The
    company utilizes AI technologies to predict postoperative complications in
    cardiac surgery patients. For more information, visit http://www.xcardiac.com .

    About Hemedic ApS

    Hemedic is a fast-growing distributor of medical devices for thoracic surgery,
    perfusion, and other specialties. With a focus on quality and innovation,
    Hemedic is dedicated to improving the lives of patients in Denmark, Sweden, and
    Norway. For more information, visit http://www.hemedic.com .

