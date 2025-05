Link11 enhances evoila's security offerings in Europe

Mainz/Frankfurt (ots) - The new services combine real-time protection, zero

trust, and AI-based threat detection to provide maximum resilience.



The DDoS sector has seen record levels of cyberattacks. Link11 has partnered

with evoila to bolster cybersecurity in critical infrastructures and

international markets. This collaboration will expand evoila's offerings to

encompass DDoS protection, WAF and API security solutions. evoila's decision was

influenced by the successful integration of Link11 services into its Security

Operation Center (SOC) and Security 360° approach.



The partnership is driven by the growing demand for resilient, cloud-integrated

security architectures. "Link11 complements our secure digital transformation

vision," says evoila's Business Area Lead of Network & Security, Daniel Graßer.

"Integrating Link11 technologies allows us to incorporate security into hybrid

strategies from the outset, a decisive advantage in times of increasing cyber

threats."





Thinking internationally: Cybersecurity "Made in Germany"Combining evoila's cloud expertise and Link11's security know-how will result ina security offering that meets national and international requirements.Customers will benefit from:- Real-time DDoS defense via the Link11 DDoS Protection Cloud- Advanced managed security services with 24/7 monitoring- Integration of zero trust network access and WAF technologies- Significantly improved response times to security incidents- Higher availability and reliability for digital business processesFocus industries and target markets: The partnership focuses on industries withhigh security requirements, such as critical infrastructure, financial services,e-commerce, the public sector, and medium-sized companies with growing ITcomplexity. The 2025 joint market entry strategy includes Switzerland, Poland,and other European markets. The joint service catalog will launch next quarter.The two companies are developing security concepts and a protection package forSMEs based on evoila's SOC that uses AI to detect threats."Our partnership with evoila allows us to access new markets and providesecurity for companies in critical areas," says Jonas Jansen, Link11's Head ofChannel Sales. "We are bringing our cybersecurity experience to this partnershipfor a secure future in Europe and added value for our customers."About Link11:Link11 (https://www.link11.com/de/) is a specialized European IT securityprovider that protects global infrastructures and web applications fromcyberattacks. Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwidestrengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications,avoiding business disruptions. Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoSprotection for critical infrastructure. The company meets the highest standardsin data security with its ISO 27001 certification.About evoila:evoila: Technical Consulting That Thinks and Actshttps://evoila.com/ provides technical consulting and practical implementation -no buzzword jargon necessary. Its consultants focus on providing clients withdeep, objective technical understanding, many years of experience, and acommitment to creating real added value.evoila guide companies through every phase of their technologicaltransformation, from initial architectural considerations to production-readyimplementation. Its projects don't end with go-live, but can also involvefurther operation, providing managed services, or facilitating the transfer ofknowledge for internal further development at the customer's site.evoila combines technical consulting with a hands-on mentality - pragmatic,solution-oriented, and always on an equal footing.Press contact Link11:Lisa Fröhlichmailto:l.froehlich@link11.comPress contact evoila:Lisa-Marie Grüskemailto:lgrueske@evoila.de