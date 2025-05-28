Wirtschaft
Dax dreht am Mittag leicht ins Minus - 24.000er-Marke hält
Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax hat sich am Mittwoch nach einem freundlichen Start bis zum Mittag etwas in den roten Bereich gerutscht. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der deutsche Leitindex mit 24.185 Punkten berechnet und damit 0,2 Prozent weniger als zum Handelsschluss am Vortag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, Rheinmetall und MTU, am Ende Daimler Truck, Zalando und Heidelberg Materials.
"Der Deutsche Aktienindex hält sich weiterhin erstaunlich stabil über dem Kursniveau von 24.000 Punkten und trotzt, derzeit noch, jeglichen negativen Nachrichten", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. Das Sentiment für deutsche Aktien bleibe positiv. "Die Aussicht auf einen möglichen konjunkturellen Schub durch das enorme Schuldenpaket, die Zuversicht auf eine hinnehmbare Lösung im Zollstreit mit den USA und ein potentieller Waffenstillstand sind die Basis für die aktuellen Kursrekorde." Sollte eines dieser drei Standbeine wegfallen könne es zu einer "längst überfälligen Kurskonsolidierung" insbesondere im Dax kommen, so Lipkow.
Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmittag etwas stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1337 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8821 Euro zu haben.
Der Ölpreis stieg unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 12 Uhr deutscher Zeit 64,59 US-Dollar; das waren 50 Cent oder 0,8 Prozent mehr als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
