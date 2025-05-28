    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Dax dreht am Mittag leicht ins Minus - 24.000er-Marke hält

    Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax hat sich am Mittwoch nach einem freundlichen Start bis zum Mittag etwas in den roten Bereich gerutscht. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der deutsche Leitindex mit 24.185 Punkten berechnet und damit 0,2 Prozent weniger als zum Handelsschluss am Vortag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, Rheinmetall und MTU, am Ende Daimler Truck, Zalando und Heidelberg Materials.

    "Der Deutsche Aktienindex hält sich weiterhin erstaunlich stabil über dem Kursniveau von 24.000 Punkten und trotzt, derzeit noch, jeglichen negativen Nachrichten", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. Das Sentiment für deutsche Aktien bleibe positiv. "Die Aussicht auf einen möglichen konjunkturellen Schub durch das enorme Schuldenpaket, die Zuversicht auf eine hinnehmbare Lösung im Zollstreit mit den USA und ein potentieller Waffenstillstand sind die Basis für die aktuellen Kursrekorde." Sollte eines dieser drei Standbeine wegfallen könne es zu einer "längst überfälligen Kurskonsolidierung" insbesondere im Dax kommen, so Lipkow.

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmittag etwas stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1337 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8821 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis stieg unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 12 Uhr deutscher Zeit 64,59 US-Dollar; das waren 50 Cent oder 0,8 Prozent mehr als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.


    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
