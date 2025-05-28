    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    Einladung zur Gerichtsverhandlung - Klimaklage vor dem Landgericht Frankfurt

    Deutsche Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Apple wegen Greenwashing und Verbrauchertäuschung

    Berlin (ots) - Zu schön, um wahr zu sein: eine "CO2-neutrale" Smart Watch. Das
    ist es auch, sagt die Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) - und hat deswegen
    Unterlassungsklage gegen den Technologiekonzern Apple wegen irreführender
    Werbung eingereicht. Kommenden Dienstag, am 3. Juni 2025, verhandelt das
    Landgericht Frankfurt am Main nun darüber, ob die verbrauchertäuschende Werbung
    zu unterlassen ist.

    Apple bewirbt drei Modelle seiner Smart Watch als "CO2-neutral". Die bei der
    Produktion entstehenden CO2-Emissionen würden laut Konzern durch "naturbasierte"
    Kompensationsprojekte - vorrangig Eukalyptusmonokulturen - in Paraguay
    ausgeglichen. Eine neutrale CO2-Emissionsbilanz lässt sich aus Sicht der DUH
    dadurch nicht erreichen und ist schlichtweg dreistes Greenwashing und
    Verbrauchertäuschung. Die Plantagenbäume werden alle zehn bis zwölf Jahre
    gerodet und können den Kohlenstoff nicht ansatzweise so lange speichern, wie der
    von Apple produzierte Kohlenstoff das Klima beeinträchtigen wird.

    Jürgen Resch, DUH-Bundesgeschäftsführer, Agnes Sauter, DUH-Leiterin Ökologische
    Marktüberwachung, Remo Klinger, Rechtsanwalt, und Jutta Kill,
    Klimaneutralitätsexpertin, stehen vor der Verhandlung ab 9.45 Uhr und danach vor
    Ort für Interviews zur Verfügung.

    Für Vorab-Interviews und Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an den DUH-Newsroom.

    Teilnehmende:

    - Jürgen Resch, Bundesgeschäftsführer DUH
    - Agnes Sauter, Leiterin Ökologische Verbraucherberatung und Marktüberwachung
    DUH
    - Remo Klinger, Rechtsanwalt Geulen & Klinger Rechtsanwälte
    - Jutta Kill, freiberufliche Biologin und Klimaneutralitätsexpertin

    Datum:

    Dienstag, 3. Juni 2025 um 10.30 Uhr

    Ort:

    Landgericht Frankfurt am Main

    Saal/Raum 304, Gebäude B

    Gerichtsstraße 2

    60256 Frankfurt am Main

    Pressekontakt:

    DUH-Newsroom:
    030 2400867-20, mailto:presse@duh.de

    http://www.duh.de

    Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/22521/6044302
    OTS: Deutsche Umwelthilfe e.V.


