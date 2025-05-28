    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Greenwashing? Apple von Umwelthilfe verklagt

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Deutsche Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Apple wegen Werbung.
    • Vorwurf: Greenwashing und Verbrauchertäuschung.
    • Gerichtstermin am 3. Juni in Frankfurt angesetzt.
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Im Streit um Werbung für eine Smartwatch zieht die Deutsche Umwelthilfe gegen Apple vor Gericht. Die Umweltschützer werfen dem US-Konzern schon länger Greenwashing und Verbrauchertäuschung bei seiner als "CO2-neutral" beworbenen Smartwatch vor.

    Nun habe man Unterlassungsklage wegen irreführender Werbung am Landgericht Frankfurt eingereicht, teilte die DUH in Berlin mit. Das Gericht verhandelt den Angaben zufolge am 3. Juni darüber. Das Landgericht Frankfurt war zunächst nicht für eine Bestätigung zu erreichen.

    Apple bewirbt nach Darstellung der Umweltschützer drei Modelle seiner Smartwatch als "CO2-neutral". Das sei aber "zu schön, um wahr zu sein", kritisiert die DUH. Die bei der Produktion entstehenden CO2-Emissionen würden dem Konzern zufolge durch "naturbasierte" Kompensationsprojekte - vorrangig Eukalyptusmonokulturen - in Paraguay ausgeglichen.

    Eine neutrale CO2-Emissionsbilanz lässt sich aus Sicht der DUH dadurch aber nicht erreichen und sei "schlichtweg dreistes Greenwashing und Verbrauchertäuschung". Die Plantagenbäume würden alle zehn bis zwölf Jahre gerodet und könnten den Kohlenstoff nicht ansatzweise so lange speichern, wie der von Apple produzierte Kohlenstoff das Klima beeinträchtige.

    Apple hält an Aussage fest

    Apple hatte nach der ersten Kritik von Umweltschützern an seinen Aussagen zur CO2-Neutralität der Apple Watch festgehalten und sie verteidigt. In Stellungnahmen betonte das Unternehmen in der Vergangenheit: "Wir sind stolz auf unsere kohlenstoffneutralen Produkte, die das Ergebnis branchenführender Innovationen im Bereich saubere Energie und kohlenstoffarmes Design sind."

    Man habe die Emissionen der Apple Watch um mehr als 75 Prozent gesenkt und erheblich in naturbasierte Projekte investiert, um Hunderttausende Tonnen Kohlenstoff aus der Luft zu entfernen./als/DP/jha

    ISIN:US0378331005WKN:865985

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,38 % und einem Kurs von 177,4 auf Tradegate (28. Mai 2025, 13:54 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -2,59 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -3,02 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,65 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 215,50USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 170,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -4,31 %/+42,41 % bedeutet.




    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
