    Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies partner to accelerate India's electric two-wheeler revolution (FOTO)

    Bangalore (ots) -

    - The collaboration drives innovation supporting India's EV adoption goals
    - Semiconductor solutions from Infineon will boost energy efficiency,
    performance, and reliability in Ather's electric scooters and charging systems
    - The scalable, energy-efficient solutions contribute to a greener, more
    sustainable future within India's EV ecosystem

    Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India and Infineon
    Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global leader in semiconductor solutions,
    signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea, to jointly
    drive innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India. The
    collaboration focuses on advancing semiconductor technologies to support light
    electric vehicles (LEVs), charging infrastructure, and safety, with a shared
    vision to contribute to India's growing EV ecosystem.

    The partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge semiconductor solutions from
    Infineon based on various technologies, microcontrollers and automotive related
    sensors, alongside Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art LEVs (Light
    Electric Vehicles). Together, the companies will work towards enabling more
    efficient, reliable, and cost-effective EV solutions, driving the adoption of
    electric two-wheelers in India.

    Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO, Ather
    Energy, said: "At Ather, we've always believed that building great EVs starts
    with getting the fundamentals right - performance, efficiency, reliability. Our
    approach has always been grounded in first-principles thinking and deep
    engineering, questioning how every system can be made better, faster, and more
    efficient. That's where semiconductor innovation becomes critical. Infineon's
    leadership in semiconductors and system solutions brings deep expertise that
    aligns with our engineering-first approach. Our partnership with Infineon gives
    us access to advanced technologies that can help us improve key systems, from
    charging to safety and explore ways to reduce system complexity and cost. We're
    looking forward to seeing how this collaboration can help us push the
    boundaries, not just for our products, but for the larger EV ecosystem in
    India."

    Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice
    President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon, said: "India is one of
    the fastest-growing EV markets globally, and electric two-wheelers are at the
    heart of this transformation. We are thrilled to partner with Ather Energy to
    enable the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions. Our advanced SiC
    and GaN technologies will help drive energy-efficient and high-performance
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,16 % und einem Kurs von 34,69 auf Tradegate (28. Mai 2025, 13:57 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,22 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,40 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 45,26 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0500 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +9,51 %/+21,04 % bedeutet.

