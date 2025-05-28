Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies partner to accelerate India's electric two-wheeler revolution (FOTO)
- The collaboration drives innovation supporting India's EV adoption goals
- Semiconductor solutions from Infineon will boost energy efficiency,
performance, and reliability in Ather's electric scooters and charging systems
- The scalable, energy-efficient solutions contribute to a greener, more
sustainable future within India's EV ecosystem
Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India and Infineon
Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global leader in semiconductor solutions,
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea, to jointly
drive innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India. The
collaboration focuses on advancing semiconductor technologies to support light
electric vehicles (LEVs), charging infrastructure, and safety, with a shared
vision to contribute to India's growing EV ecosystem.
The partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge semiconductor solutions from
Infineon based on various technologies, microcontrollers and automotive related
sensors, alongside Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art LEVs (Light
Electric Vehicles). Together, the companies will work towards enabling more
efficient, reliable, and cost-effective EV solutions, driving the adoption of
electric two-wheelers in India.
Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO, Ather
Energy, said: "At Ather, we've always believed that building great EVs starts
with getting the fundamentals right - performance, efficiency, reliability. Our
approach has always been grounded in first-principles thinking and deep
engineering, questioning how every system can be made better, faster, and more
efficient. That's where semiconductor innovation becomes critical. Infineon's
leadership in semiconductors and system solutions brings deep expertise that
aligns with our engineering-first approach. Our partnership with Infineon gives
us access to advanced technologies that can help us improve key systems, from
charging to safety and explore ways to reduce system complexity and cost. We're
looking forward to seeing how this collaboration can help us push the
boundaries, not just for our products, but for the larger EV ecosystem in
India."
Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice
President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon, said: "India is one of
the fastest-growing EV markets globally, and electric two-wheelers are at the
heart of this transformation. We are thrilled to partner with Ather Energy to
enable the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions. Our advanced SiC
and GaN technologies will help drive energy-efficient and high-performance
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,16 % und einem Kurs von 34,69 auf Tradegate (28. Mai 2025, 13:57 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,22 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,40 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 45,26 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0500 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +9,51 %/+21,04 % bedeutet.
