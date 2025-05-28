Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies partner to accelerate India's electric two-wheeler revolution (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,16 % und einem Kurs von 34,69 auf Tradegate (28. Mai 2025, 13:57 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +0,22 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,40 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 45,26 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0500 %. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 42,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +9,51 %/+21,04 % bedeutet.

Bangalore (ots) -- The collaboration drives innovation supporting India's EV adoption goals- Semiconductor solutions from Infineon will boost energy efficiency,performance, and reliability in Ather's electric scooters and charging systems- The scalable, energy-efficient solutions contribute to a greener, moresustainable future within India's EV ecosystemAther Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India and InfineonTechnologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a global leader in semiconductor solutions,signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea, to jointlydrive innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India. Thecollaboration focuses on advancing semiconductor technologies to support lightelectric vehicles (LEVs), charging infrastructure, and safety, with a sharedvision to contribute to India's growing EV ecosystem.The partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge semiconductor solutions fromInfineon based on various technologies, microcontrollers and automotive relatedsensors, alongside Ather's expertise in designing state-of-the-art LEVs (LightElectric Vehicles). Together, the companies will work towards enabling moreefficient, reliable, and cost-effective EV solutions, driving the adoption ofelectric two-wheelers in India.Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO, AtherEnergy, said: "At Ather, we've always believed that building great EVs startswith getting the fundamentals right - performance, efficiency, reliability. Ourapproach has always been grounded in first-principles thinking and deepengineering, questioning how every system can be made better, faster, and moreefficient. That's where semiconductor innovation becomes critical. Infineon'sleadership in semiconductors and system solutions brings deep expertise thataligns with our engineering-first approach. Our partnership with Infineon givesus access to advanced technologies that can help us improve key systems, fromcharging to safety and explore ways to reduce system complexity and cost. We'relooking forward to seeing how this collaboration can help us push theboundaries, not just for our products, but for the larger EV ecosystem inIndia."Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Peter Schaefer, Executive VicePresident and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon, said: "India is one ofthe fastest-growing EV markets globally, and electric two-wheelers are at theheart of this transformation. We are thrilled to partner with Ather Energy toenable the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions. Our advanced SiCand GaN technologies will help drive energy-efficient and high-performance