Infosys Launches Agentic AI Foundry, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM), to Accelerate Enterprise AI Journey

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Tailored to develop and deploy enterprise AI

agents at scale, the Foundry aims to transform businesses with reliable and

responsible innovation



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of Infosys Agentic AI Foundry (https://www.infosys.com/serv

ices/data-ai-topaz/offerings/agentic-ai-foundry.html) , a comprehensive solution

designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable

production-grade AI agents. The Agentic AI Foundry, part of Infosys Topaz(TM)

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , provides enterprises a

strategic roadmap to adopt AI agents responsibly and ethically, while ensuring a

future-ready architecture that accommodates advancements in AI technology. It

enables seamless integration of AI agents across business, operations, and IT

ecosystems, driving faster decisions, improved customer experiences, and higher

operational efficiency.







Infosys Agentic AI Foundry brings together a comprehensive collection ofreusable components, including a growing repository of pre-built horizontal andvertical agents, that will enable organizations to discover, shortlist, develop,deploy, monitor, and measure AI-driven initiatives effectively. Enterprises willbe able to integrate these agents into any in-house or third-party platforms,ensuring accelerated implementation of AI solutions. The Agentic AI Foundry alsoallows organizations to build agents and customize pre-built agents to beadopted in their enterprise context. With an open architecture that avoidstechnology lock-in, the Foundry provides a clear and ethical pathway forenterprises to adopt AI while staying future-ready for advancements in thefield. Additionally, its interoperability and cost-efficiency make it asustainable investment for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilitiesresponsibly.Infosys Agentic AI Foundry will aim to transform enterprises across industries,enabling them to take business critical decisions and helping them increaseproductivity exponentially. For a technology major, Infosys deployed acontinuous learning deep research agent that delivers comprehensive productinsights in seconds, reducing support resolution times by up to 50 percent andenhancing CSAT by 24 percent. Similarly, for a leading service company, the AIagents automated complex audit processes, including transaction sampling,