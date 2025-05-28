Infosys Launches Agentic AI Foundry, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM), to Accelerate Enterprise AI Journey
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Tailored to develop and deploy enterprise AI
agents at scale, the Foundry aims to transform businesses with reliable and
responsible innovation
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of Infosys Agentic AI Foundry (https://www.infosys.com/serv
ices/data-ai-topaz/offerings/agentic-ai-foundry.html) , a comprehensive solution
designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable
production-grade AI agents. The Agentic AI Foundry, part of Infosys Topaz(TM)
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , provides enterprises a
strategic roadmap to adopt AI agents responsibly and ethically, while ensuring a
future-ready architecture that accommodates advancements in AI technology. It
enables seamless integration of AI agents across business, operations, and IT
ecosystems, driving faster decisions, improved customer experiences, and higher
operational efficiency.
Infosys Agentic AI Foundry brings together a comprehensive collection of
reusable components, including a growing repository of pre-built horizontal and
vertical agents, that will enable organizations to discover, shortlist, develop,
deploy, monitor, and measure AI-driven initiatives effectively. Enterprises will
be able to integrate these agents into any in-house or third-party platforms,
ensuring accelerated implementation of AI solutions. The Agentic AI Foundry also
allows organizations to build agents and customize pre-built agents to be
adopted in their enterprise context. With an open architecture that avoids
technology lock-in, the Foundry provides a clear and ethical pathway for
enterprises to adopt AI while staying future-ready for advancements in the
field. Additionally, its interoperability and cost-efficiency make it a
sustainable investment for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilities
responsibly.
Infosys Agentic AI Foundry will aim to transform enterprises across industries,
enabling them to take business critical decisions and helping them increase
productivity exponentially. For a technology major, Infosys deployed a
continuous learning deep research agent that delivers comprehensive product
insights in seconds, reducing support resolution times by up to 50 percent and
enhancing CSAT by 24 percent. Similarly, for a leading service company, the AI
agents automated complex audit processes, including transaction sampling,
