    Infosys Launches Agentic AI Foundry, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM), to Accelerate Enterprise AI Journey

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Tailored to develop and deploy enterprise AI
    agents at scale, the Foundry aims to transform businesses with reliable and
    responsible innovation

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of Infosys Agentic AI Foundry (https://www.infosys.com/serv
    ices/data-ai-topaz/offerings/agentic-ai-foundry.html) , a comprehensive solution
    designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable
    production-grade AI agents. The Agentic AI Foundry, part of Infosys Topaz(TM)
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , provides enterprises a
    strategic roadmap to adopt AI agents responsibly and ethically, while ensuring a
    future-ready architecture that accommodates advancements in AI technology. It
    enables seamless integration of AI agents across business, operations, and IT
    ecosystems, driving faster decisions, improved customer experiences, and higher
    operational efficiency.

    Infosys Agentic AI Foundry brings together a comprehensive collection of
    reusable components, including a growing repository of pre-built horizontal and
    vertical agents, that will enable organizations to discover, shortlist, develop,
    deploy, monitor, and measure AI-driven initiatives effectively. Enterprises will
    be able to integrate these agents into any in-house or third-party platforms,
    ensuring accelerated implementation of AI solutions. The Agentic AI Foundry also
    allows organizations to build agents and customize pre-built agents to be
    adopted in their enterprise context. With an open architecture that avoids
    technology lock-in, the Foundry provides a clear and ethical pathway for
    enterprises to adopt AI while staying future-ready for advancements in the
    field. Additionally, its interoperability and cost-efficiency make it a
    sustainable investment for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilities
    responsibly.

    Infosys Agentic AI Foundry will aim to transform enterprises across industries,
    enabling them to take business critical decisions and helping them increase
    productivity exponentially. For a technology major, Infosys deployed a
    continuous learning deep research agent that delivers comprehensive product
    insights in seconds, reducing support resolution times by up to 50 percent and
    enhancing CSAT by 24 percent. Similarly, for a leading service company, the AI
    agents automated complex audit processes, including transaction sampling,
