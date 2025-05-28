Cherry SE Triumphs in Selling Hygiene Peripherals Division
Cherry SE has sold its Active Key division to Contour Design Inc. for EUR 21 million, focusing on core markets and ensuring financial stability through 2027.
- Cherry SE has successfully completed the sale of its hygiene peripherals division, Active Key, to Contour Design Inc.
- The total purchase price for the transaction is EUR 21 million, with an initial cash payment made upon closing.
- The divestment is part of Cherry SE's restructuring process, aimed at securing its financial foundation through 2027.
- Following the sale, Cherry SE will focus on its core segments: Gaming, Office, and Industrial solutions, as well as Digital Healthcare software solutions.
- The 'Active Key' brand will continue to market the transferred products, while the 'CHERRY' brand rights are not included in the sale.
- The company's financial forecast for 2025 remains unchanged despite the sale of the Active Key division.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Cherry is on 30.05.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,9910EUR and was down -1,39 % compared with the previous day.
