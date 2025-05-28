Leifheit Boosts Dividend to EUR 1.20 at Annual Meeting

Leifheit AG's Annual General Meeting approved an increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share, consisting of a basic dividend of EUR 1.15 and a special dividend of EUR 0.05.

The Board of Management presented initiatives for further growth and profitability based on a new corporate strategy.

The authorisation to purchase and use treasury shares was renewed, with treasury shares currently accounting for 8.71% of the share capital.

All agenda items were approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting, which was held with 58.36% of the share capital represented.

The Leifheit Group aims to become the European branded leader in mechanical cleaning and drying by 2030, with a potential turnover of over EUR 300 million and an EBIT margin of more than 10%.

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor for the financial year 2025.

