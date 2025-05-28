H2APEX Group SCA Unveils Q1 2025 Financial Figures

Revenue for Q1 2025 was EUR 2.1 million, a decrease from EUR 10.1 million in Q1 2024, aligning with the full-year forecast of EUR 6-8 million.

H2APEX acquired all shares in HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH to expand hydrogen projects at the Lubmin site.

The company successfully handed over hydrogen filling stations in Güstrow and Bad Doberan, delivering 21 tons of self-produced hydrogen in Q1 2025.

Markus Lesser joined the Supervisory Board of H2APEX Group SCA in February 2025.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR -7.1 million, compared to EUR -3.9 million in Q1 2024, due to high investments and increased personnel costs.

H2APEX aims to expand its business model in in-house operations and services to achieve sustainable, long-term positive results.

