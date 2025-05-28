CPI Europe & Immofinanz: Strong Start to 2025 Financial Year

CPI Europe AG started the 2025 financial year with a solid performance, reporting rental income of €139.0 million, a decrease due to strategic property sales.

The results of operations increased by 1.4% to €105.7 million, while EBIT was €90.7 million and net profit was €47.5 million.

FFO 1 after tax amounted to €57.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents were at a high level of €619.9 million.

The company maintained a robust financial base with an equity ratio of 44.2% and a net loan-to-value ratio (net LTV) of 45.2%.

The property portfolio included 389 properties valued at €7,816.0 million, with a high occupancy rate of 93.7% and strategic property sales totaling €185.3 million.

The IFRS book value per share rose by 1.5% to €29.02, and the EPRA NTA per share improved by 1.2% to €31.11 as of 31 March 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.05.2025.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 18,550EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.





