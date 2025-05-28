DEAG's 8% Bond Shines: Strong Q1 2025 Growth & Earnings Surge

DEAG reported significant revenue growth in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 67.0 million, a 29.6% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 set a new record at EUR 3.5 million, marking a 20.7% improvement from the previous year.

Ticket sales hit new all-time highs, with over 5.6 million tickets sold by the end of Q1 2025, an increase of over 700,000 from the same period last year.

DEAG's strategic measures and acquisitions in 2023 and 2024 contributed significantly to the strong EBITDA and market position.

Christian Diekmann will step down from the Executive Board on 31 May 2025, with DEAG continuing under a three-member Executive Board.

DEAG plans to sell 12 million tickets in 2025, surpassing the previous year by around 1 million tickets, with a strong event lineup including major artists and festivals.

The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.






