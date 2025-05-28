    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsDEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DEAG's 8% Bond Shines: Strong Q1 2025 Growth & Earnings Surge

    DEAG's Q1 2025 performance soared with record-breaking revenues and ticket sales, showcasing strategic prowess and market dominance.

    • DEAG reported significant revenue growth in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 67.0 million, a 29.6% increase from the previous year.
    • EBITDA for Q1 2025 set a new record at EUR 3.5 million, marking a 20.7% improvement from the previous year.
    • Ticket sales hit new all-time highs, with over 5.6 million tickets sold by the end of Q1 2025, an increase of over 700,000 from the same period last year.
    • DEAG's strategic measures and acquisitions in 2023 and 2024 contributed significantly to the strong EBITDA and market position.
    • Christian Diekmann will step down from the Executive Board on 31 May 2025, with DEAG continuing under a three-member Executive Board.
    • DEAG plans to sell 12 million tickets in 2025, surpassing the previous year by around 1 million tickets, with a strong event lineup including major artists and festivals.

    The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26

    +0,25 %
    +0,49 %
    -0,25 %
    -1,93 %
    -2,86 %
    -0,13 %
    ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DEAG's 8% Bond Shines: Strong Q1 2025 Growth & Earnings Surge DEAG's Q1 2025 performance soared with record-breaking revenues and ticket sales, showcasing strategic prowess and market dominance.